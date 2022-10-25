New Juaben Omanhene praises govt

The Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng lll, has praised the government for initiating and completing numerous infrastructural facilities, especially in the New Juaben area.
He said for the first time in the history of the country, Koforidua — the seat of the paramountcy and the regional capital — was being provided with a modern regional hospital and another first-class administrative block for the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly.
Daasebre Boateng III made the commendation when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called on him at the Yiadom Hwedie Palace in Koforidua last Sunday.
The President, who was on the last leg of a three-day working visit to the Eastern Region, took time off to visit the Paramount Chief.
Development
The Omanhene said the rate of development projects being carried out currently in both the New Juaben South and New Juaben North municipalities and the region as a whole was unprecedented in the history of the area.
Daasebre Boateng however, appealed to the President to provide a model Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics senior high school within the two municipalities, and to also set up a new factory in line with the government’s One-district, One-factory initiative in the area.
Economic situation
Daasebre Boateng asked Ghanaians to be patient with the President and have faith in him as he worked to address the challenges with the economy situation.
Daasebre Boateng urged the President to continuously update the Ghanaian public about the state of affairs in the country, especially on the economic situation, to remove any lingering apprehension in order to calm the people.
In response, the President told the Omanhene that he had come to congratulate him on his ascension to the throne of New Juaben, and to also show his appreciation for the peaceful nature and orderly manner the funeral of the former Omanhene, Daasebre Oti Boateng, and the Queen Mother, Nana Yaa Daani II, was conducted.
Inauguration
Earlier, the President inspected construction works on the Eastern Regional Hospital, and expressed satisfaction about the rate of work so far.
He later inaugurated the administrative block of the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly.
President Akufo-Addo also inaugurated the newly constructed New Juaben South constituency office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), sponsored by the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Kofi Baafi, and a 16-unit classroom block for the Pentecost Senior High School, all within Koforidua.
