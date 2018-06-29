Bawumia signs Amissah-Arthur's book of condolence

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has extended his deepest condolences to the wife and family of the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur at his residence at North Ridge in Accra
.
Dr Bawumia was accompanied on the visit by the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei Opare and the Minister of Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul on Friday afternoon.
Dr Bawumia had in an earlier Tweet expressed shock and sadness at the sudden death of Mr Amissah-Arthur who died early Friday morning.
He posted: "I received with shock and sadness the sudden death of my predecessor, His Excellency Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, former Vice President of the Republic.
"He dutifully served our nation in the high offices of Governor of the Bank of Ghana and Vice President of the Republic.
"He was always civil and can be described as a
"My condolences to his family, wife, children, the NDC fraternity, and the entire nation.
"May his gentle soul Rest In Peace".
Background
Reports indicate Mr Amissah-Arthur collapsed at the Airforce Gym on Friday morning during a workout session and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Amissah-Arthur was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6, 2012, until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama. Previously, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.
He was sworn in as Vice-President on August 6, 2012, following vetting by the Parliament.
He was nominated by Former President John Dramani Mahama to be the vice-president a week after Mahama himself was sworn in. This followed the death of President John Atta Mills on July 24, 2012.