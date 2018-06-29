Minority comiserates with Amissah-Arthur's widow

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has commiserated with the widow of the late Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur
.
A former Chief of Staff, Nana Ato Arthur on behalf of the family welcomed the delegation and briefed them on events surrounding Mr Amissah Arthur's demise.
The delegation
Speaking to journalists, Mr Bagbin underscored the need for more attention to be paid to Ghana's health system to secure a healthy nation.
Mr Amissah-Arthur reportedly collapsed in the early hours of today at the Air Force Base gym in Accra.
Meanwhile, a book of condolence has been opened at the residence for sympathisers and well-wishers to express their grief.