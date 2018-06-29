Graphic Online

Minority comiserates with Amissah-Arthur's widow

Author: Sebastian Syme
The Minority Caucus in Parliament has commiserated with the widow of the late Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin led the parliamentary delegation to the Ridge residence of Mr Amissah-Arthur who passed away in the early hours of Friday.

A former Chief of Staff, Nana Ato Arthur on behalf of the family welcomed the delegation and briefed them on events surrounding Mr Amissah Arthur's demise.

The delegation were led to Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the wife of the departed former Vice President where they took turns to commiserate with her.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Bagbin underscored the need for more attention to be paid to Ghana's health system to secure a healthy nation.

Mr Amissah-Arthur reportedly collapsed in the early hours of today at the Air Force Base gym in Accra.


Meanwhile, a book of condolence has been opened at the residence for sympathisers and well-wishers to express their grief.