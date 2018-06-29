Graphic Online

PHOTOS: Five feared dead in Kumasi floods

Author: Emmanuel Baah
Five persons are feared dead following a heavy downpour in Kumasi on Thursday night.

The rains which lasted for about five hours has rendered many homeless.

Some of the affected areas include Aboabo, Asawase, Sepe, Oforikrom, Anhwiam, Buokrom Estate, Atonsu Bonsuom, Esereso, Aputuogya, Danyame, Santansi, Afoh Nkwanta and Angloga Junction area.

5-hairdressers feared dead

Unconfirmed information reaching Graphic Online indicates that some hairdressers, numbering about five, who at the time of the rains were in their shop at Sepe-Dote in the Asokore Mampong District, have not been located after the storm.

Residents of the area have conducted a search for the victims but to no avail.


See photographs of the flood captured by our photographer Emmanuel Baah (below);