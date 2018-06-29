PHOTOS: Five feared dead in Kumasi floods

Five persons are feared dead following a heavy downpour in Kumasi on Thursday night
.
Some of the affected areas include Aboabo, Asawase, Sepe, Oforikrom, Anhwiam, Buokrom Estate, Atonsu Bonsuom, Esereso, Aputuogya, Danyame,
5-hairdressers feared dead
Unconfirmed information reaching Graphic Online indicates that some hairdressers, numbering about five, who at the time of the rains were in their shop at Sepe-Dote in the Asokore Mampong District, have not been located after the storm.
Residents of the area have conducted a search for the victims but to no avail.
See photographs of the flood captured by our photographer Emmanuel Baah (below);