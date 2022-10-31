Ashanti Regional Commander of Prisons Service retires

The Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana Prisons Service, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Samuel Yaw Tannor, last Friday, took a bow after almost 31 years of active service.
The service organised a parade and a pull out ceremony in honour of the retiring Regional Commander for his immense contribution to the entity throughout his working career.
Prior to the parade, DDP Tannor took part in a church service held at the Wesley Methodist Cathedral which was attended by some members of his family, friends and staff of the Regional Security Council.
Also in attendance at the church service was a choir made up of male and female prisoners from the Kumasi Central Prison.
Achievements
DDP Tannor was admitted into the Prisons Officers Cadet Training School (POTS) on August 6, 1992 and passed out after a four-month rigorous paramilitary training.
A building and construction technician, DDP Tannor served at the Head of Technical and Services at the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons, Sunyani Central Prisons and Ahinsan Camp Prisons.
At the Kumasi Central Prisons, he is credited with converting the inmates’ KVIP toilet into a 10- seater water closet and eight-seater squatting toilet facility.
He also installed submersible pumps to rehabilitate the borehole projects in the yard and constructed a biogas treatment chamber at the prisons facility, among other projects.
In appreciation of his service to the Ghana Prisons Service, personnel from the Ashanti Region presented him with a citation and a shield.
The retiring Regional Commander expressed his appreciation to the officers and men of the service for their support during his tenure as the regional leader, and urged them to extend the same support to his successor.