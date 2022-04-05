Appiatse Support Fund accrues GH¢35.8m: GhIE, GPHA latest to donate

The Appiatse Support Fund Committee had received GH¢35.8 million as of the end of March this year towards the reconstruction of the Appiatse community.
The Chairperson of the committee, Rev. Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, who made this known at a media briefing in Accra on Monday, March 4, 2022, said the amount comprised donations received in cash and in kind from corporate institutions and individuals.
While commending the donors, she observed that given the initial work that had been done by the Appiatse Reconstruction Committee, more resources would be required to rebuild the community.
Rev. Dr Aryee reiterated the fact that the committee would ensure that resources mobilised from the public for the purpose of reconstructing the community were managed in a transparent manner.
Payment of fine
Responding to a question on whether or not Maxam Ghana Limited, the company at the centre of the explosion, had started paying the fine of $6 million imposed on it by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Rev. Dr Aryee said details of the status of payment could be verified with the Minerals Commission.
Commencement of work
For his part, a member of the Appiatse Reconstruction Committee, Charles Blankson Hemans, said fundamental works, including the drawing of a spatial plan, had been done for construction work to begin by the end of this month.
He explained that mandated state agencies would begin road works in the Appiatse community by the end of April.
GhIE donates
The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has, meanwhile, presented a cheque for GH¢50,000 to the Appiatse Support Fund.
The presentation was done on the sidelines of the 2022 Engineering Conference and Annual General Meeting in Accra last Thursday.
Presenting the cheque, the President of the GhIE, Rev. Prof. Charles Anum Adams, said although the reconstruction of Appiatse was directly the work of engineers, the institution saw it prudent to support the fund to achieve its goals.
Rev. Prof. Charles Anum Adams – President of GhIE (middle), handing over the cheque to Dr Joyce Aryee, while officials of the GhIE look on
Prof. Adams gave an assurance that the institution was ready to provide training and mentorship for artisans, technicians and other engineering practitioners in Appiatse who might have lost their livelihoods as a result of the explosion.
Receiving the cheque, Rev. Dr Aryee expressed gratitude to the GhIE for the support.
She recognised the fact that the GhIE was already providing technical expertise as a member of the Appiatse reconstruction planning and implementation committee.
GPHA donation
In another development, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has presented 2,000 bags of cement, worth GH¢100,000, towards the reconstruction of Appiatse.
The company said the sad incident required support from all to ensure that the affected people were back on their feet to continue their contribution towards national development.
The cement
At the handing-over ceremony, the GPHA Director of Port for Takoradi, Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, said the company empathised with the chiefs and the people of the Bepo Division and the Appiatse community on the unfortunate incident.
The Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Chief Executive, Dr Isaac Dasamni, who received the cement on behalf of the fund, commended the company for the support.