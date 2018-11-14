Adama Latse's induction as president of Ga Traditional Council postponed

BY: Mary Mensah
Boni King Tackie Adama Latse II
Boni King Tackie Adama Latse II

A planned ceremony at the Ga Mantse Palace at Kaneshie in Accra, on Wednesday, to induct Boni King Tackie Adama Latse II, as the Ga Mantse, so as to enable him assume the presidency of the Ga Traditional Council could not come off.

This followed an intervention by the Registrar of the Ga Traditional Council, Ms Mercy Asante who insisted that the ceremony cannot go ahead until the final determination of all disputes surrounding the Ga Mantse stool.

Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana

In a letter from the Registrar, dated Tuesday November 13, 2018, addressed to Nii Adama Latse and copied to the Accra Regional Police Commander and members of the Ga Traditional Council, the Registrar called for the postponement of the ceremony until the final determination of the issues.

Ceremony postponed


Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana

When Graphic Online visited the Ga Mantse Palace at Kanieshie Wednesday morning, the main gate had been locked with a number of police personnel providing security at the palace to ensure there were no security breaches.

The letter from the Registrar read: “I am directed by the members of the council to notify you that the Ga Traditional Council has been served with the attached processes issued at the Instance of Nii Agyeman Kese I.”

According to the letter, the Ga Traditional Council consulted its lawyers who had duly advised it to postpone induction processes until the final determination of the issues relating to the Ga Stool chieftaincy affairs.

for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana

It had been planned for the acting head of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Dodoo Nsakie, the Otublohum Mantse, to hand over the administration of the council to Boni King Tackie Adama Latse.

Police intelligence

Early on, the police acting on intelligence moved to the palace following previous similar instances that led to clashes among factions in the chieftaincy issue.

Wednesday’s aborted induction ceremony followed a two-week ultimatum by an Accra High Court on Friday, November 2, 2018 to the acting head of the Ga Traditional Council to hand over the administration to Nii Boni Adama Latse II or face contempt of the court.