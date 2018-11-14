115 Suspected criminals arrested in police swoop in Accra

A total of 115 suspects believed to be engaged in cyber crimes and other illegal activities in Nungua, Kwabenya and other surrounding communities in the Accra region have been arrested by the police
.
Briefing Graphic Online, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Afia Tenge said 73 Nigerian nationals were arrested from two separate houses in Kwabenya during the first swoop.
While some of the 73 all male suspects were found in a five-bedroom storey building, the others were also arrested from a two bedroom apartment in Kwabenya.
Mrs Tenge said more than 90 laptop computers and assorted mobile phones have been retrieved from the suspects who are believed to be into cybercrimes.
Second swoop
At about
Those arrested included 22 women and 20 men with 22 of them being Ghanaians and 20 being Nigerian nationals.
The operation, she said, was part of the periodic swoops organised by the command as part of its strategy to clamp down on suspected criminals and criminal activities within the metropolis.
According to the police, the arrested persons are suspected to be behind a series of attacks on holidaymakers including foreigners, bag snatching and other petty crimes along the Nungua beach.
When the police searched the place they retrieved substances suspected to be Indian hemp.
She said some of the suspects jumped into the sea and swam away when they saw the police and that those arrested are being screened to find out if they have any criminal records.