Eating for healthy lips

Daily Graphic Life Apr - 08 - 2024 , 10:25

Taking care of the mouth and lips is a must for lips that look smooth and kissable.

It’s no surprise that the first thing a lot of people notice about a potential partner is their smile. A beaming smile and healthy lips are high on the list of desirables for most people and are achievable by making a few simple lifestyle changes and perfecting a lip care routine.

Below are some everyday tips for a healthy kissable lips:

Enough water

Hydrated lips look healthy and supple and it’s essential to keep yourself hydrated from the inside by keeping topped up with water all day long.

Maintain healthy diet

It’s no secret that what you choose to eat can have a big impact on how your skin looks – the skin on your lips is no different! Eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and omega-3 fatty acids and you can look forward to smooth lips.

Stay away from

coffee and tea

The caffeine contained in coffee and tea can have a dehydrating effect and can also cause the lips to darken in colour. Why not try enjoying a mug of herbal tea instead?

Fresh juice

You should also change the type of beverages you drink when you are trying to eat a healthier diet. For instance, avoid carbonated drinks, instead go for water or fresh fruit juices.

Keep immune

system healthy

A strong immune system helps fight off any infections. Stock up on supplements for zinc, copper and vitamin C to help keep it in check. Treat the body well. Reduce stress levels, get enough sleep, eat healthy and exercise to boost the immune system. Take in foods such as strawberries, green peppers, citrus fruits, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, oysters, beef, crab, lobster and yoghurt.

Stop smoking

Smoking exposes lips to a variety of toxins which can damage their surface. One way to keep lips healthy is not to smoke. It also increases the chance of getting lip cancer which can be life-threatening and severely damaging to the lips.

If you are having a hard time quitting smoking on your own, talk to your doctor about how they might help you. This may include medication or behavioural therapies.

Stop licking your lips

Although it may feel like you’re doing them well, licking your lips regularly can dry them out further, often leaving them chapped and very thirsty for moisture. Keep a lip balm at all times instead and reapply as needed.

Massage your lips daily

Gently rubbing over your lips with your fingertips daily will help to increase the blood supply to that area and make lips noticeably plumper and healthier-looking.

www.labello.com