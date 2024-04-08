Health benefits of spicy food

Whether you are hosting a party or simply cooking for the family, Zongo stew promises warmth, satisfaction and a taste of West African hospitality.

The richness of the stew, combined with its spices and aroma, makes every bite a delight. Salt and spices make the Zongo stew distinctive and incredibly satisfying. There are a few things in the food world that evoke stronger opinions than spices. Do you go for the mild, medium or hot version? Fortunately for people who do love spices, science is in your favour.

Spices like cinnamon, turmeric, garlic, ginger, and cumin, as well as chili, host many health benefits. Here are some reasons to add a little spice to your meal:

Spicy food has longevity benefits

Eating spicy food six or seven days a week or even just once a day lowered mortality rates by 14 per cent, according to a large 2015 study by Harvard and China National Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Trusted Source.

Metabolism

Data across numerous studies indicate that certain spices like cumin, cinnamon, turmeric, peppers, and chilies can raise your metabolic resting rate and slow down appetite. One study also found that turmeric suppressed fat tissue growth in mice.

Spices combat inflammation

Curcumin, a compound in turmeric, may reduce inflammation in the body. In Ayurvedic medicine, the anti-inflammatory properties of ginger and garlic have been used for centuries to treat a range of conditions like arthritis, autoimmune disorders and even headaches and nausea.

Fighting cancer cells

Capsaicin, an active component of chili peppers, has been shown to slow and destroy cancer cells. A study found that capsaicin inhibited the growth of prostate cancer cells in mice while leaving healthy cells unharmed.

Spices help kill bacteria

Cumin and turmeric have been shown to have powerful antioxidants and antimicrobial properties. This means they can be used to fight harmful bacteria in the body.

