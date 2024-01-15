Fidelity Bank honours top-performers in agency banking

Daily Graphic Business News Jan - 15 - 2024 , 08:18

The Fidelity Bank has honoured three of its agents for driving agency bank expansion and financial inclusion in Ghana.

They received financial prizes in addition to a plaque recognising their exceptional service and dedication.

The Eastern Region's Brilin Top Ent won the esteemed title of National Best Agent and received GH¢10,000 cash as his reward. S Duah Ent. in the Ashanti Region was 1st-runner-up and also received GH¢8,000, while Kofhay Mobile Money Ventures in the Brong Ahafo Region came third with a prize money of GH¢6,000.

Six other top agents, who represent excellence in their respective regions, received plaques and cash prizes totalling GH¢5,000.00.

The recipients were Frimaud Ventures for Accra, Ras Akkito Enterprise for Ashanti, Ike One Ventures for Western, Baba Sule Ventures for Brong-Ahafo, AF Diamond Ventures for Eastern, and Adel Alhassan Enterprise for the Northern Region.

The best agent attendants from each of the six areas received a monetary award of GH¢1,000 as an additional token of gratitude for their significant contributions to the growth of Fidelity Bank's agency banking network.

They are Sumaiya Seidu, who represented Greater Accra, Gordon Afrifa from Brong Ahafo, Anderson Esson, Eastern Region, Alex Ayokyele, Northern Region and Fosu Francis from the Ashanti Region.

Speaking at the awards night, the Head of Agency Banking at Fidelity, Dr David Okyere, emphasised the agents' critical contribution in accomplishing major milestones in the agency banking industry over the previous year.

He praised their commitment and exhorted them to keep using the insightful knowledge from the certification programme into their day-to-day activities.

Dr Okyere further gave an overview of some of the interesting events that the Fidelity Bank had planned for its agents in the upcoming years.