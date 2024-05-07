Gold Field Foundation invests $6.9m in enterprise development

Business Desk Report Business News May - 07 - 2024 , 03:36

The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) has injected more than $6.9 million in enterprise development in its host communities in the last 22 years.

The parts of the investment went into the foundation’s livelihood support programme dubbed the Cocoa Farmers’ Support Programme (CFSP).

It supported over 600 farmers in obtaining inputs such as COCOBOD-approved fertilizers, pesticides and fungicides to enhance their cocoa production.

Statement

A statement issued by the Gold Fields Ghana said in 2021, the foundation donated spraying machines to the farmers to aid the application of the agrochemicals.

It said the programme has since its inception been executed in partnership with the Cocoa Health and Extension Division, the Huni Valley Cocoa Farmers Association of Ghana, the Cocoa Coffee Shea Nut Farmers’ Association, and the Damang Mine Consultative Farmers Association (DMCFA).

The foundation, in 2024, is investing over $28,000 in the programme to support a total of 120 farmers. These farmers will receive COCOBOD-approved fertilizers, pesticides and fungicides to enhance their cocoa production.

The introduction of the cocoa farmers support programme demonstrates that mining, if carried out sustainably can coexist with agriculture and even go a step further to boost agric production.

Success story

A beneficiary of the Cocoa Farmers’ Support Programme at Bompieso community, Baaba Sintim, expressed her gratitude for the support received from the foundation.

“Before the programme, like many of my fellow farmers, I struggled to get farm inputs for my cocoa farm production; however, with the introduction of the Cocoa Farmers Support Programme, everything has changed.

“I used to harvest about eight to 10 bags from my two-acre cocoa farm each season, just enough to sustain myself and immediate family, but never enough to truly prosper.

“For three consecutive years, I have received fertilizer, pesticides and fungicides from the programme. These farm inputs have been my allies, empowering me to nurture my cocoa trees like never before.

“With each application, I could see the difference in the health and vigor of my crops. I now proudly harvest around 18 to 20 bags of cocoa each season from the same farm. This significant increase has not only improved my standard of living but has also filled me with a newfound sense of pride and accomplishment,” she added.

Support programme

Another beneficiary of the programme at Bompieso, Esther Aggrey, stated that “not long ago, her cocoa farm was in big trouble. Diseases and pests were attacking my cocoa trees, and I felt sad watching my farm get worse every day. I could not afford to buy fungicide and pesticides to help my crops.

“Fortunately, I was enrolled into the cocoa farmers’ support programme in 2022. It felt like my prayers were answered. From the moment I joined the programme, everything got better. No longer do I have to stand by helplessly as my farm suffered.”