Project to support farmers launched

Koudijs Ghana, has launched a project to support farmers in the country to thrive.

The project dubbed: ‘De Heus Do Good’ ensures that farmers receive top-notch nutrition solutions for their animals, contributing to their growth and productivity.

In a release issued by the company, it said “Koudijs Ghana, a global producer of high-quality animal feeds, has established a strong presence throughout Ghana. Our feeds, renowned for their excellence, are in demand across the country.

We specialize in producing feeds for a wide range of livestock, including layers, broilers, tilapia, catfish, pigs, and more.”

The release said as a brand, it believe in creating an interconnected ecosystem that prioritizes the well-being of our staff, dealers, farmers, and the communities they serve.

“Our commitment extends beyond business success to making a positive impact on the lives of those who rely on us. These are our farmers and the communities they serve,” it added.

It explained that last year, farmers faced significant challenges due to the Akosombo Dam spillage leading to them losing a significant portion of revenue and further worsening their plight.

It said in response to the crisis, Koudijs Ghana donated some bags of feed to fish farmers in Atimpoku and Sogakope.

Eliminating hardships

These essential resources, it said helped alleviate some of the hardships faced by these farmers.

“We donated a total of GH¢100,000.00 worth of feed to our farmers to support their efforts of rehabilitating their businesses.

Our commitment extends beyond immediate relief. We are investing in local production facilities to meet the growing demand for high-quality feed in Ghana,” the release said.

It said “Our ultra-modern compound animal feed factory, located in Tema near Accra, is one of the largest in the country, with a production capacity of 90,000 tons per year.

We envision a self-sustainable supply chain where farmers thrive, animals flourish, and communities prosper.”

It said through De Heus Animal Nutrition, our products are developed and produced with the knowledge and experience that comes from over a century of expertise.