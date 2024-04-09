Latest Ghana News Headlines Today

WM Foundation gifts CCTH electrophoresis machine

Apr - 09 - 2024 , 10:38

The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) has received an electrophoresis machine to aid in the effective analysis, diagnosis and treatment of blood related diseases.

The electrophoresis machine aids in blood analysis and is used in forensics to compare DNA, in medical laboratories to undertake genetic testing and in microbiology laboratories to identify microorganisms.

In addition to analyzing proteins or DNA, electrophoresis is also used to create purified samples of proteins.



The machine, the first of its kind for the hospital was presented to the hospital by the William and Muriel Foundation has presented

Mr William Quaye said the foundation was committed to improving quality health care delivery especially in rural communities.

He said WM Foundation was to help with early intervention of sickle cell disease and help with the support efforts at making Ghana and Africa the hub for research and testing for blood related disorders.

He said he had close family members who had died of sickle cell because of poor diagnosis saying the foundation was committed to support the diagnosis and treatment of particularly sickle cell.

He said the foundation had done a lot of research which indicated the CCTH was a strategy health care facility which was strategically positioned and accessible to residents

The Medical Director at the CCTH, Dr Stephen Laryea who recieved the machine on behalf of the hospital said the sickle cell disease was a worrying one saying about a quarter of the Ghanaian population had sickle cell disease.

He said efforts were currently being made to ensure sickle cell disease was diagnosed right from childhood to ensure early and effective treatment.

Complications

He noted some of the complications incldue childhood strokes while some have their hip bones dying off saying it they are able to pick affected persons up early it would help in treatment.

He said it was commendable that it would also help with other hematological diagnosis and analysis.

Dr Laryea said CCTH had also become more and more known for the treatment of oncological diseases after Korle-Bu and Komfo Anokye teaching hospitals adding that the machine was in the right hospital and would be put to good use.

He said he was hopeful that other partners would support the hospital to expand its blood bank.