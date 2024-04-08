Latest Ghana News Headlines Today

Next article: ASA savings and loans donates to two institutions in CR

Africa’s Foremost Rating Agency – Agusto & Co – commences operations in Ghana

Apr - 08 - 2024 , 09:15

Following approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2023, Agusto & Co. Limited has launched its operations in Accra, Ghana.

The company, which was incorporated in January 1992, is a Pan-African rating agency licensed in Kenya, Rwanda and Nigeria. Agusto & Co is also a leading business information provider with a strong reputation for producing good quality research across various sectors including Banking, Insurance, Asset Management, Agriculture and Telecommunications.

Since its inception, the company has assigned over 3,500 ratings to clients in sub-Saharan Africa. Agusto & Co. has rated major financial institutions and large industrial and commercial companies operating in various African countries as well as sub-national governments and sovereigns.

Agusto & Co. is also the first company of African origin licensed as a Green Bond Verifier by the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI), United Kingdom.

The company obtained the listing of the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) as an External Reviewer for the adoption of Green Bond Principles in 2023.

Representatives of Agusto & Co welcomed officials of the Securities and Exchange Commission at its office, situated on the 7th Floor of the Accra Atlantic Towers and paid a courtesy visit to the Ghana Stock Exchange on Wednesday, 3 April 2024.