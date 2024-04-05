Latest Ghana News Headlines Today

ASA savings and loans donates to two institutions in CR

Apr - 05 - 2024 , 11:38

ASA savings and loans company limited has donated medical equipment and stationery to two institutions in the Central Region.

The Anomabo branch of ASA donated items including adult weighing scales, digital BP machines, pulse oximeters, ward screens a water tank, washing machine and television set, to Anomabo Model Health Centre.

The other donation, made by the Mankessim branch of ASA to the Ayisha Islamic Basic School at Mankessim

included stationery and other items including a printer, ceiling fans, dustbins and a desktop computer.

The gestures were part of their ASA's corporate social responsibility.

The branch manager for ASA-Anomabo, Addai-Boateng Bediako said that it is always important for institutions to give back to the communities they operated within explaining that he visited the Anomabo Model Health Centre to find out what the company could do to help the facility.

Physician Assistant in charge of Anomabo Model Health Centre, Mary Agidi said that not long ago their facility was upgraded to a model Health centre and would require a lot of things for its operations.

"Recently the facility was upgraded to a model Health centre and with the model health centre we need a whole lot to enhance our performance" and expressed gratitude to ASA savings and loans for their kind contribution towards the facility.

Mr. Jerome Kwesitey who represented the Municipal Director of Health Services Ms Gifty Ankrah to receive the donation also promised ASA that the items would be put to good use saying the intervention by ASA Savings and loans was commendable and would significantly improve the quality of its operations.

Aiysha Basic

At the presentation at Mankessim, the branch manager for ASA Mankessim, Donne Eli explained that the gesture would help enhance learning.

"As a company we believe in giving back to the society or the community in which we operate.We settled on this school in order to help enhance learning because we believe in quality education.

The area manager of ASA, Mohammad Nasimul Islam observed that no nation could prosper without education as education remains the backbone of every country’s development adding the gesture was the company's bit towards quality education delivery.

The headmaster of Ayisha Islamic basic school, Patrick Kobina Eshun thanked ASA Savings and loans for the gesture and pledged to put them to good use.

He said that the school had been facing a sanitation problem, however, with this donation their sanitation would improve.