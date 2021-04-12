Wenchi MP presents computers to schools, Ambulance Service

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Wenchi, Alhaji Seidu Haruna, has donated 22 computers and their accessories and one fridge worth GH¢18,000 to four schools and the National Ambulance Service in Wenchi.
The beneficiary schools are ASWAQC Islamic, Koase SDA Basic Schools, Koase Roman Catholic Basic Schools and Al - FARUQ College of Education.
ICT education
The donation of computers to the schools, according to the MP, was part of his campaign promises to equip every junior high school in the Wenchi Constituency with centres to enhance teaching and learning in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).
Alhaji Haruna explained that the current changing dynamics in education called for efforts to equip pupils and students at all levels with knowledge in ICT, hence his resolve to provide the equipment and infrastructure to create an enabling environment for the study of the subject in the area.
He pledged to support the Zongo Community in Wenchi with 100 bags of cement to support the fencing of the Zongo Clinic.
Ambulance Service
He also presented one computer and a fridge to the Wenchi Municipal Office of the Ghana National Ambulance Service.
The MP explained that his gesture was to enhance the work of the organisation in the area.
The Wenchi Municipal Commander of the National Ambulance Service, Abdul Samed, received the items and promised to use them for the purpose for which they were donated.
He told the MP that the Wenchi ambulance had broken down and called on him and other philanthropists to assist the service to repair the vehicle to serve people in the area.