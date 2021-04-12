Remain resolute - Dr Boako urges NPP members

The Spokesperson for the Vice-President, Dr Gideon Boako, has admonished the grassroots of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remain resolute and forge ahead in unity as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continues to deliver on his mandate to the people.
According to him, the supporters were critical to the party’s success in elections so he urged them to lend the needed support to ensure that the NPP government delivered on its mandate to Ghanaians.
He appealed to party supporters to unite and eschew hatred, divisiveness and self-destruction as the party worked towards breaking the eight-year cycle in the 2024 general election.
Dr Boako gave the admonition when he addressed the leadership of the NPP Grassroots Supporters Association in the Ahafo Region at a meeting at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality.
The association organised the meeting to honour Dr Boako for his contributions to the NPP's victory and to rekindle the spirit of volunteerism in the party in the region.
Critical role
He said the supporters played a critical role in the NPP's victory in the 2020 election.
“You are the kingmakers and we appreciate every single contribution you made during the 2020 general election. Although the NPP has won the polls, we must be united, eschew hatred, divisiveness and work towards making the party bigger, better and a force to reckon with in 2024,” he said.
Dr Boako, a native of Bomaa in the Tano North Constituency, averred that the NPP performed creditably in its first term and the grassroots must hold the core for the President to deliver on his mandate as the party geared towards the next general election.
He pledged his unflinching support for the association.
Appreciate work
The Regional Coordinator of the association in the Ahafo Region, Mr Paul Duah, called on the leadership of the NPP to appreciate the work of the grassroots of the party.
He said the party must approach grassroots’ engagement not merely as an attempt to appease them but rather as a sustained strategy for the long-term success of the party.
That, Mr Duah said, remained the surest way of energising the support base of the party and ensuring a smooth ride ahead of 2024 general election. - GNA