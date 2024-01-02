The Police exist because of you – IGP Dampare

GNA Politics Jan - 02 - 2024 , 07:23

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has said the Police existed because of the citizenry and would continue to offer the needed security.

He said with the adequate support of the citizenry, the Police would be able to effectively carry out its mandate.

The Volta North Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr Fredrick Kofi Blagodzi in a message on behalf of the IGP, said the Service was aiming to be a reference point and one of the best across the continent.

The Commander and team of police officers toured some selected places of worship to deliver the message on security and how the police wanted citizens to enjoy the festive season lawfully.

Dr Dampare urged citizens to be mindful of their security during the festive season.

He said they must be willing to offer information on unlawful activities that went on in their various communities.

Dr Dampare said the maintenance of law and order hinged on a cordial relationship between the Service and citizens.

Reverend Father Daniel Tenu Yeboah, an Associate Priest at the St Augustine Catholic Church in Hohoe in a Homily urged the faithful not to depend nor put their trust in human beings.

He said they must exhibit humility as they endeavour to be hardworking in the New Year.

Rev Fr Yeboah called on them to possibly try to reach out to the sick, support community projects and the less privileged in society.

Togbega Gabusu VII, Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area, wished the citizenry the best of the year and hoped the cooperation that existed between the Traditional Council and religious groups as well as citizens would continue.

Togbe Buami IX, Divisional Chief of Gbi Bla, admonished citizens to be truthful and committed to themselves, neighbours, communities and the nation as a whole.

credit: GNA