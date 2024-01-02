See list of vetting committee members supervising NPP parliamentary elections

Parliamentary aspirants on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in areas where the party has sitting members of Parliament will be vetted between Wednesday, January 3 to Friday, January 5, 2024.

The exercise will be held in all regional capitals.

The NPP has constituted committees to supervise the three-day exercise.

The party has also directed all regional executive committees to communicate to their respective constituencies and aspirants the date, time and venue for the vetting.

Appeal Committee

A statement issued by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong said the party has also constituted a National Parliamentary Appeals Committee (NPAC) to consider appeals from aspirants and other stakeholders.

The 10 member NPAC is chaired by Kwame Osei Prempeh, a former Member of Parliament and has the Director of Research and Elections, Evans Nimako as Secretary.

Other members Opare Ansah, R.O. Solomon, Professor Emmanuel Flolu, Dr Clifford Braimah and Eugenia Gifty Kusi.

Attached below is a copy of the full statement and names of the vetting committee members.

January 1, 2024

CONDUCT OF PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES

The New Patriotic Party is pleased to announce the constitution of committees to supervise the vetting of Parliamentary Aspirants in constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament.

The vetting of Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates shall be held at all regional capitals from Wednesday January 3, 2024 to Friday January 5, 2024.

Regional Executive Committees are hereby directed to communicate to their respective Constituencies and Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates the date, time and venue for the vetting.

The Party has appointed the following persons as National representatives on the Vetting Committees for the various regions:



ASHANTI REGION

TEAM A

1. Henry Nana Boakye, Esq (Chairman)

2. Iddi Muhayu-Deen, Esq (Member)

3. Richmond Amponsah Agyabeng (Member)

TEAM B

1. Danquah Smith Buttey (Chairman)

2. Stephen Forson (Member)

3. Prof. Dr. Addai Mensah (Member)

TEAM C

1. Gary Nimako Esq (Chairman)

2. Dr Kwasi Nyame-Baafi (Member)

3. Madam Margret Atiemo (Member)

TEAM D

1. Dr Antoinette Tsibu-Darko (Chairperson)

2. Habib Ibrahim (Member)

3. Kwabena Ampofo Appiah (Member)





GREATER ACCRA REGION

TEAM A

1. Madam Kate Gyamfua (Chairperson)

2. Isaac Jay Nii Amahtey Hyde (Member)

3. Kwesi Abeasi (Member)

TEAM B

1. Hon. Abraham Osei Aidoo (Chairman)

2. Michael Nketiah (Member)

3. Elizabeth Agyeman (Member)





CENTRAL REGION

TEAM A

1. Rita Talata Asobayire (Chairperson)

2. Abubakari Mahazu (Member)

3. William Yamoah (Member)

TEAM B

1. Peter Mac Manu (Chairman)

2. Betty Awura Adjoa Eshun (Member)

3. Prof. Samuel Bert Boadi-Kusi (Member)





WESTERN REGION

TEAM A

1. Frank Davies, Esq (Chairman)

2. Vera Wiredu (Member)

3. Dr Isaac Owusu Mensah (Member)





TEAM B

1. Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye (Chairman)

2. Abdul-Rahman Fuseini (Member)

3. Alhaji Abdul-Aziz Haruna Futa (Member)





BONO EAST REGION

1. Nana Obiri Boahene (Chairman)

2. Anthony Osei (Member)

3. Dr. Emmanuel Amankwa (Member)





BONO REGION

1. F. F. Antoh (Chairman)

2. Eric Asonade Ofosu (Member)

3. Mathew Chremeh (Member)





AHAFO REGION

1. Dr Nsiah Asare (Chairman)

2. Eric Nkansah (Member)

3. Samuel Akwasi Adjei, Esq (Member)





EASTERN REGION

TEAM A

1. Laud Oblitey Commey (Chairman)

2. Miriam Awurama Duah (Member)

3. William Ampem Darko (Member)

TEAM B

1. Dr Charles Dwamena (Chairman)

2. Emmanuel Senyo (Member)

3. Hon. Adjei Sowah (Member)

TEAM C

1. Haruna Mohammed (Chairman)

2. Sandra Sarkodee-Addo (Member)

3. Capt Rtd Kwasi Ayi Aquah (Member)





NORTHERN REGION

1. Kwadwo Afari (Chairman)

2. Ammar Khamis (Member)

3. Alhassan Yakubu Tali (Member)





UPPER EAST REGION

1. Alhaji Ishmael Ibrahim (Chairman)

2. Dr Ernest Owusu Kumi (Member)

3. Hajia Rukaya Ahmed (Member)





UPPER WEST REGION

1. Alhaji Masawudu Osman (Chairman)

2. Eric Ntori (Member)

3. Dr Eric Donyina (Member)





NORTH EAST REGION

1. Hajia Safia Mohammed (Chairperson)

2. Dr Aseidu Kokro (Member)

3. Abdul Taric Bonsu (Member)



SAVANNAH REGION

1. Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei (Chairman)

2. Hajia Rabi Salifu (Member)

3. Dr Abdulai Mobson (Member)





VOLTA REGION

1. Joseph Nganiba Kwayaja (Chairman)

2. Hajia Ayesha Yussif (Member)

3. Peter Oteng (Member)



Vetting shall also be held for Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates in the Bawku Central, Ketu North and Akatsi North Constituencies.

The Party has further constituted a National Parliamentary Appeals Committee (NPAC) to consider appeals from aspirants and other stakeholders. Membership of the Committee is as follows:

1. Hon. Osei Prempeh - Chairman

2. Mr. Evans Nimako - Secretary

3. Hon. Opare Ansah - Member

4. Madam Esther Ofori - Member

5. Amb. R.O. Solomon - Member

6. Prof. Emmanuel Flolu - Member

7. Dr. Clifford Braimah - Member

8. Hon. Eugenia Gifty Kusi -Member

9. Dr. Agyeman Budu - Member

10. Alhaji Amadu Kalem - Member

The Party anticipates the full cooperation of all stakeholders in the conduct of the primaries and wishes all aspiring candidates the best of luck.

…SIGNED…

JUSTIN KODUA FRIMPONG

GENERAL SECRETARY