Cast your votes, never give up on your country – Mahama to Ghanaians [VIDEOS]

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jan - 02 - 2024 , 06:26

Former President John Dramani Mahama says although Ghana is going through a crisis, citizens must not give up hope on the possibility of improvement urging the populace to exercise their franchise on December 7, 2024.

Mr Mahama who is seeking re-election as flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the crisis had led many youths to believe that all hope was lost and have therefore resorted to the decision to boycott voting during elections.

Mr Mahama was addressing the congregation of the Sanctuary of Wind and Fire Assemblies of God Church in Tamale where he and his wife, Lordina joined the congregation on New Year's eve.

Mr Mahama said although Ghana was going through a crisis, God has not given up on Ghana, adding God was using the experience to test and give Ghanaians a learning experience.

He cited a biblical scenario, saying God walked the people of Egypt through 40 years and 40 nights and nights in the wilderness when He could simply send them straight to Cannan, just so they learn and appreciate Cannan and what God had planned for them.

He said, “Sometimes, we go through tribulations and that does not mean we should throw up our hands in despair. We must continue to work hard to achieve the objectives we set for ourselves.”

The NDC flag bearer said he, together with patriots of the party, was poised to work to revive the country so long as they remained in politics.

He stated that the star that made Ghana the icon of West Africa had fallen, saying “Today, the black star has fallen but I can assure you that it will rise again.”

He said he would strive to make the country a better place than he met it.