Protozoa gears up for Suhum seat, picks nomination forms

Graphic.com.gh Politics Dec - 24 - 2023 , 04:46

The Director of Political Affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Frank Asiedu Bekoe has picked nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary in the Suhum constituency in the Eastern Region.

He picked the forms on Saturday at the NPP Suhum constituency office and is expected to file same soon.

Mr. Bekoe popularly called 'Protozoa' reportedly bowed to pressure from the constituents to take part in the contest.

He therefore decided to respond to the call and enter the race to become the Parliamentary candidate for Suhum in the 2024 elections.

The constituents were extremely elated when word round that Mr. Bekoe had finally decided to be in the contest.

The affable young man who is part and parcel of Suhum, has been instrumental in making the NPP a full force in area.

He is seen by the Suhum constituency executives and the people of the area as someone who knows the problems of the area and has the right contacts to help the area to develop.

Mr. Bekoe avails himself to the people and participates in the activities of the area and is every time ready to listen to the problems of the people and to fashion out solutions.

The NPP has scheduled January 20, 2024 for primaries to elect parliamentary candidates for the areas where the party currently has sitting MPs.