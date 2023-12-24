NPP primary: NADMO coordinator files for Fanteakwa North

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Politics Dec - 24 - 2023 , 16:24

The Eastern Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Kwame Appiah Kodua on Saturday (December 23) filed his nomination papers to contest in the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary in the Fanteakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region.

Mr Kodua who is contesting for the first time said his decision to contest for the slot was as a result of the demands from the people in the constituency.

According to him, he was the best to help retain the seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) due to his popularity.

He said his concern was to liaise with various institutions and the government on how best to employ the teeming youth without jobs in the constituency.

Mr Kodua said he had already helped a number of unemployed youth in the constituency to be enlisted into the Police, Immigration, Customs and the Fire services and would continue to do that.

He also indicated that since farming was the main occupation in the area, he would see how best the government would support those interested in farming to undertake that venture.