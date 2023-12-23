The political year in retrospect

Dr John Osae-Kwapong Politics Dec - 23 - 2023 , 13:55

All too soon the year is ending. The year 2023 had its share of big political stories. In this piece, I reproduce some of the thoughts I shared on a select few. But before I do, let me take a minute to express my sincere gratitude to the Daily Graphic.

What started as a weekly submission to the Daily Graphic has now become twice a week. There is surely no shortage of political topics to write about, but it is no easy task keeping this writing schedule. If I think back to how this relationship started – a piece on CDD-Ghana’s blog, a request by Mr. Albert Salia, Political Editor, Daily Graphic, to reproduce the piece in the Daily Graphic, a follow up request to consider additional submissions, embracing the opportunity to, etc. – it is truly both an honor and a privilege to have this platform to regularly share my thoughts on political happenings in the land of my birth.

Words alone cannot express my deep sense of gratitude. And to those who regularly read what I share please know that this Akuapem Catholic man is truly grateful. I am yet to meet Mr. Salia in person but I am adding that to my list of new year resolutions for 2024.

The Assin North By Election

I said this after the by election on the issue of voter inducements. In Assin North, there were several reports of money sharing. It was also quite funny to see several voters mocking the losing candidate with a song which essentially said, “We took your money” but still voted against you.

These voters in the videos showed no feelings of remorse. We are yet to deal with this issue in our elections. Until then, I hope parties and candidates recognise that the use of inducements is a risky gamble with no guarantees of victory.

The temptation may be to outdo your opponent in an election, but I really hope that is not a temptation parties and candidates will yield to. The often-quoted statement “fear candidates” can easily be rephrased as “fear voters.”

Alan goes independent.

Bowing out of the NPP primaries, the former trade minister not only resigned from the party, but he also decided to contest the 2024 election as in independent candidate.

I wrote this about the prospect of a third-party candidate. The political behaviours of voters that form over time do not easily change overnight.

In actual fact, they strengthen. The empirical evidence is very clear when you look at what Ghanaians have said about their voting intentions in the Afrobarometer surveys as well as what they have actually done in elections.

I often say that in as much as I hear the narrative “we are tired of NDC-NPP, we need a third force” Ghanaians keep voting for NDC-NPP in alternating fashion. I am not convinced they want to break that habit.

Bawumia wins NPP flag bearer race

I regularly said the Vice-President was going to be the party’s flagbearer. When he won the race, I said this. For me, that is Dr Bawumia’s task. To answer the question “what happened” and to convince Ghanaians how a Dr Bawumia presidency will be different.

I hope that the argument will not be “the alternative is scary” because I believe the force of that argument died in 2020. I also believe the force of the Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war arguments has limitations. To win the hearts and minds of voters he has to offer a more forceful argument while facing a difficult political terrain.

John Mahama’s 24hr economy idea

With election year approaching, our political parties and candidates will propose several ideas on how to deal with the many socio-economic challenges the country faces. When NDC Flagbearer John Mahama proposed the idea of a 24hour economy, I said this.

If the answer to this problem is not a 24-hour economy, then I am guessing there is an alternative solution. Can we have a counterproposal? After all, is that not what elections are about? A battle of ideas and presenting the Ghanaian voter with policy options to choose from.

I sincerely hope that as we engage in our usual partisan banter over the idea, we do not lose sight of the fact that a) creating jobs is a high priority for Ghanaians; and especially b) despite our best efforts over the years through several job creation efforts, Ghanaians remain generally dissatisfied.

Election year 2024

I look forward to an exciting election year. I look forward to all the ideas that will be debated as voters decide who is best to lead the country after the tenure of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo comes to an end. I believe election 2024 will be both exciting and competitive.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. See you all in 2024.

The writer is a Democracy and Development fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana).