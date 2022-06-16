Privileges committee summons Adwoa Safo over her continuous absence from Parliament

The Privileges Committee of Parliament has summoned the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, to explain her continuous absence from Parliamentary sittings without permission.
The MP who has absented herself from Parliamentary sittings for 15 days continuously, was expected to appear before the committee on Tuesday, June 14; but she failed to turn up.
She is therefore expected to appear before the Privileges Committee on July 6, 2022 at 12 noon.
The summon was published in the Thursday, June 16 edition of the Daily Graphic.
The summon read: “The Privileges Committee of Parliament hereby invites Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member ofhereby invites Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency to a hearing on 6th July, 2022 at 12 noon at Parliament House, New Administration Block, Committee Room 1, 2 & 3 Parliament to consider a referral by the Rt. Hon. Speaker on her absence from the House for more than fifteen Sittings without permission in writing to the Speaker during the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eight Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana pursuant to Article 97(1) (c) of the Constitution, and Orders 15 and 16 (1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament.”
It was issued by the Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu.