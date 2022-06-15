Ken Agyapong blames ill health for absence from Parliament

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Wednesday, June 15, 2022 appeared before the Privileges Committee of Parliament following summons for undue absence.
Mr. Agyapong came before the committee to answer questions as to why he had absented himself from the House for more than the stipulated 15 sitting days during the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament.
The committee chaired by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu sat in-camera.
Mr. Agyapong is said to have told the committee that his absence from the House was not intentional but was due to ill health.
Read also: Adwoa Safo fails to appear before Privileges Committee
The summoning of Mr. Agyapong and two others followed a directive to consider circumstances surrounding the absence of the three MPs, pursuant to Article 97 (1c) of the 1992 Constitution.
Also scheduled to go before the committee is Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey, also for the same reason of absence beyond stipulation. The MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo who was scheduled to appear before the committee on Tuesday, failed to do so.