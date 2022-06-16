NPP aspirants defy rains to file forms to contest

Some aspirants for various national executive positions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) defied the heavy rains in Accra yesterday to file their nominations at the party’s headquarters.
In the midst of the rains, market women sold paraphernalia of the NPP while supporters sang and danced to music to usher in their candidates to file their nominations.
All 52 aspirants who picked up nomination forms filed to contest in the July 15 to 17, 2022 elections which will be held at the Accra Stadium.
Chairmanship
For the position of chairman, the only female, Gifty Ama Asantewaa Ayeh, popularly known as Daavi Ama, will have to face off competition from Prof. Christopher A. Akumfi; Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Stephen Asamoah Boateng; Sammy Crabbe; Akwasi Osei Adjei; Joseph Ayikoi Otoo and George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah.
For the position of national vice chairman, 11 individuals filed to contest.
They are Edmond Oppong Peprah, Alhaji Masawudu Osman; McJewells J. Annan, Rita Asobayire; Michael Omari Wadie; Kwaku Nkansah and Kinston Akomeng Kissi.
The rest are Danquah Smith; Ismeal Yahuza; Nuworsu Ken-Wuud and Alfred T. Boye.
General Secretary
The incumbent General Secretary, John Boadu, will face off with five other aspirants, including Justin Kodua Frimpong; Musah Iddrisu Superior; Frederick Opare Ansah; Charles O. Bissue and Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh.
Those contesting the national treasurer position include E. Mary Posch-Oduro; Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah; Dr Charles Dwamena and Dr I. I. Yussif Tedem.
Seven persons, namely Daniel Nii Kwartey Titus Glover; Eric Amoako Twum; Bright Essilfie Kumi; Der Kwame Afriyie; Henry Nana Boakye; Seth Adu-Adjei and Nana Owusu Fordjour will slug it out for the position of national organiser.
The incumbent women organiser, Kate Gyamfua, would have to contend with Hajia Sawudatu Saeed; Ellen Ama Daaku and Akosua Serwaa Bonsu while Prince Kamal Gumah; Salam Mustapha; Abanga Yakubu Fusani; Michael Osei Boateng and Karikari Klinsman Mensah would be vying for the position of National Youth Organiser.
Context
The NPP opened its nominations for various national positions on Monday, June 13 and closed the nominations yesterday.
Asabee
Mr Asamoah Boateng said he believed the party needed a situational leader to solve the mirage of problems facing it, particularly at the polling and constituency levels.
“I am presenting myself to serve the foot soldiers of the party and to break the eight we have been talking about,” he added.
He also said he had a plan to address the internal matters of the party to face their main opponents the National Democratic Congress.
John Boadu
Mr Boadu was optimistic of being re-elected as General Secretary to work towards uniting the NPP.
“We have toiled to bring the party this far so it would be difficult for us to be part of any agenda to bring disunity,” he explained.
Musah Superior
After filing his forms, Mr Iddrisu stated that his vision was to strengthen the party’s administration and make the party headquarters politically active by making members of the party central to its administration.
Mr Iddrisu further added that he sought to institute a clear activity plan which would produce a platform for need of assessment to prepare a solution plan for the party.
Kumi
An aspirant for the National Organiser position, Bright Essilfie Kumi, in an interview, said he was focused on building a formidable party to help break the eight.
“Break the eight is just a slogan, it is not enough so we need to solve the party’s problems for the eight to break itself”, he said.