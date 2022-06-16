Rescue Ghana from decay - Mahama urges Ghanaians

Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked Ghanaians to arise with a collective and patriotic energies to rescue the nation from decay.
“On this auspicious 30th anniversary, June 10, 2022, I ask all members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and sympathisers, including the youth of Ghana; and all Ghanaians to “Arise, arise for Ghana” wherever we find ourselves,” the former President said.
He said the nation needed the collective and patriotic energies of all Ghanaians to rescue the nation from decay. This was contained in a statement he issued to mark the 30th anniversary celebration of the NDC.
Mr Mahama is currently outside the country.
Commitment
"We have done it before; bringing tangible socio-economic infrastructure to your communities and ensuring the economy works for all of us and not just a privileged few." Mr Mahama said.
"Ghana needs our collective and patriotic energies to rescue her from the decay we see today."
He said 30 years ago the NDC was birthed with the objective of delivering unity, stability and development to all Ghanaians.
He noted that through the leadership of late President Jerry John Rawlings, supported by his formidable team, the NDC emerged out of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) as the vanguard leading the nation in the establishment of a new constitutional democracy, which guaranteed the rights and freedoms of all Ghanaians.
"On this solemn day, I commend our forebears who have sacrificed their all to get us here."
Democracy
He said the NDC genuinely believed that the essence of democracy was to make life better for all citizens; adding that "this is why every time it has had the privilege of leading this country, the NDC strives to create opportunities for all Ghanaians, irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliation".
He said the NDC also believed that democracy was beyond enriching family and friends, because it involved using the nation's resources responsibly to address the felt needs of all Ghanaians.
Mr Mahama said democracy, transparency and accountability were bedfellows and, therefore, while creating opportunities for all, leaders were also required to wage a strong battle against corruption.
He said the NDC knew that a media cowed into silence and an intimidated citizenry do not constitute the appropriate resource for sustainable progress and national development.
"We believe, therefore, that the ability of citizens to express themselves freely is a right and not a privilege," Mr Mahama said.
He urged the government to learn to tolerate criticisms and enhance free speech while protecting journalists from harm.