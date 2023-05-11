Mahama's convoy involved in accident

Mohammed Fugu Politics May - 11 - 2023 , 19:30

One of the vehicles in the convoy of former President John Dramani Mahama which was traveling towards Yapei, in the Savanna Region was involved in an accident on Thursday.

Graphic Online's correspondent Mohammed Fugu reports that the victims of the accident included the Deputy National Communications Officer, Malik Basintali and the Northern Regional Correspondent of TV3, Christopher Amoako.

The victims sustained various injuries and are currently responding to treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

They were moving from Salaga to Yapei and got involved in the accident at Datoyili, near Tamale.

According to some eyewitnesses, the vehicle they were onboard crashed with an oncoming vehicle and sommersaulted.

Contrary to claims that the accident, involved an advance team, Graphic Online's correspondent, Mohammed Fugu reports that, it was convoy of the former President.

Mahama campaign

Meanwhile in a statement, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the JM Campaign Spokesperson wrote that the accident involved an advance Regional team which was traveling ahead of the John Mahama campaign team towards Yapei.

"There was an accident involving a regional team that was traveling to the Yapei constituency, ahead of the JM campaign team convoy," she wrote.

She said the John Mahama campaign team and convoy has not been involved in an accident.

"Neither has the campaign been called off or suspended. JM has just finished meeting branch and constituency executives of Yapei Kusawgu and on his way to Daboya. The evidence is on his SM [social media] platforms, on WoezorTV and it’s SM handles.

She stated: "John Mahama stopped to assist the accident victims, who have been transported to the hospital for treatment.

"We are unable to confirm the identities of those who were injured," she added.