Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment Project not political tool — Hajia Mahama

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development ( MLGRD), Hajia Alima Mahama, has said the Kumasi Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment Project is not a political tool but ‘something’ that will enhance the living conditions of the people of Kumasi.
Consequently, she has charged the newly inaugurated seven-member board of the Kumasi City Markets Limited, formerly Kejetia Market, to work in close collaboration with the service providers to ensure better output.
Chaired by the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Kumasi, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, the board will provide the overall direction and strategy of the market as a business which will be ran independent of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).
Inauguration
The inauguration of the board on Saturday became necessary as the phase one of the Kumasi Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment Project which covers Kejetia has been completed and the certificate has been duly issued by the Project Consultants, Avangarde Design Services.
Other members of the board include Mr Inusah Shirazu, a representative of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Edward A. Borteye from the Ministry of Finance, Nana Agyenim Boateng, Amoamanhene, representing the Manhyia Palace, Mr Samuel Donkor, the Kumasi
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Coordinating Director , and a member each from the Traders Association and Transporters Association who were not available at the swearing in ceremony.
The board will appoint a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to take charge of the management of the market.
Allocation
Inaugurating the board, the minister said that the process to allocate the stores and stalls in the market had started.
In all she said that 8,300 stores were available for traders in the vast market, considered the biggest in West Africa.
The minister noted that the project was a pilot one and its success would give the impetus for the government to undertake similar projects in other parts of the country.
Operations and management
She said the money which the traders and other beneficiaries would put in their operation at the market would be huge and, therefore, urged the board to ensure that the company which would take charge of the Operations and Maintenance of the facility would be up to the task.
The operators and management, she stressed, should take many things seriously, including security and fire safety, to enhance confidence.
MCE assurance
Responding on behalf of the board, Mr Antwi thanked the minister for selecting them to be on the board and assured her that they would work hard to achieve the desired results.
He said Kumasi deserved better for which reason , nothing would be left to chance in making the market benefit the people.