NDC ‘Big 6’ at Perez Chapel for thanksgiving service

In a show of unity, five defeated presidential candidates in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primary, joined former President John Dramani Mahama to offer prayers and thanks to God for a peaceful internal election.
Accompanied by some top NDC officials, they joined the congregation at the Perez Chapel International yesterday.
All clad in white, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Nurideen Iddrisu, Sylvester Mensah, Alban Bagbin were all present for the service at Dzorwulu in Accra.
Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, also joined her husband to appreciate God for his win.
Goosie Tanoh, the sixth defeated candidate, however, was unable to attend.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Addressing the congregation, Mr Mahama expressed gratitude for God’s faithfulness in ensuring a peaceful and fair election.
Describing the primary as the most successful organised by the party so far, he thanked the party executives for their level-headedness and urged for unity subsequently.
Mr Mahama also encouraged party members and executives to work hard towards making victory towards the 2020 polls a reality.
Peak of events
The thanksgiving service was the peak of series of events held to mark the successful poll and the victory of Mr John Mahama at the NDC presidential primary.
Prior to this, Muslim prayers were held at the Madina Central Mosque in Accra, followed by a walk last Saturday, which began at Nima and ended at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra.
Other party executives, including the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and former Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpauye, were present at yesterday’s thanksgiving service.