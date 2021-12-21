Jean Mensa did not attend NPP Conference - EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed reports that its Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensah attended last Sunday's New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.
The EC in a statement issued on Monday, December 20, 2021, urged the public to disregard news reports which purported that she was at the Conference which was held at the Heroes Park of the Baba Yara Stadium.
A photograph of a woman wearing sunglasses and a facemask made the rounds on social media after the conference. Captions of such posts suggested that it was the EC chairperson.
"Our attention has been drawn to a photograph making the rounds on social media purporting to be the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, at the recently held NPP's Delegate Conference in Kumasi," the statement said.
The EC said the publications were part of a scheme to tarnish the image and reputation of Mrs Mensa.
"This comes to inform the general public to disregard this false news item as the said photograph is not Mrs Jean Mensa. We entreat the public to be mindful of the schemes of sections within our society whose sole mission is to try to tarnish the image and reputation of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission," the statement added.
