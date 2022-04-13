I’ll re-energise Asunafo North NPP women wing - Mary Asare

An aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency women’s organiser for Asunafo North in the Ahafo Region, Mary Asare, has promised to re-energise the women’s wing to entice more women into the party.
She said the women’s wing of the NPP occupied an important part in the affairs of the party and therefore there was the need to breathe in fresh air into its activities for the overall betterment of the party.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic at Goaso, the Ahafo Regional capital, last Saturday Ms Asare, a businesswoman, said, “I am coming with fresh ideas to attract more women into our fold and enhance our chances in the next elections and beyond.”
She added: “It is also my desire to work at empowering our women to develop their potential and improve their lot.”
Women’s empowerment
Ms Asare said once she was elected the constituency women’s organiser, she would push for policies and programmes that would expand opportunities for women.
She said party politics was about the welfare of the people, and therefore, she would do all within her power to improve the well-being of women.
According to the aspirant, there were many barriers to women’s political participation, which, if elected, she would take initiatives to correct.
Ms Asare said he had served the party faithfully and was confident that the electorate would vote for her massively on the election day.
She said she would use the women wing as an effective platform for promoting women’s leadership.
“I will not do this alone, but will be a team player, bringing other women on board,” she stated.
She further stated that it was her intention to help create a unified voice that would enable the constituency women’s wing to speak from a stronger position.
NPP means development
Ms Asare said the NPP had proved to be the party that brings real development to the people of the country.
“Under President Kufuor we saw how Ghana advanced in its development, and under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, development has been spread to every corner of the nation.”
“The social intervention programmes initiated by the government including the almighty Free SHS have brought great relief to many Ghanaians and the best reward Ghanaians can give to this government is to retain the NPP in power come the 2024 election,” she said.
However, she noted that that would not come on a silver platter, as the party needed to work hard to win the hearts of the people.
That was where the role of the women’s wing was crucial, she said.
“Therefore, if I am elected the constituency organiser, I will work very hard to ensure that the party becomes stronger in the Asunafo North Constituency,” she gave an assurance.