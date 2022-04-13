Mpraeso MP donates GH¢30,000 to support BECE graduates

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, has donated GH¢30,000 to support 60 brilliant, needy students in the constituency.
The donation is to support the beneficiaries purchase some personal effects to support their education at the senior high school (SHS).
Each of the beneficiaries will receive GH¢500.
Presentation
At a short ceremony to present the cash donation to the beneficiaries, Mr Opoku acknowledged that the free SHS programme had come as an important policy to help relieve the burden on parents.
“That notwithstanding, I am aware that there are a few items that parents have to take care of themselves. As a result, we have decided to support parents of these selected children with some financial packages,” the MP stated.
“Next year, we pray that others will come on board so that we can support more students; maybe 100 students and provide them with food items such as biscuits etc.,” he stated.
Mr Opoku underlined the importance of education and urged parents to take education seriously to raise children who could play vital roles in the leadership and development of the country.
Right path
The Municipal Director of Education, Ofosu Kwakye, urged parents to develop a keen interest in the well-being of their children and constantly monitor them to ensure that they are on the right path.
“Don’t assume that because there are teachers in their schools, you don’t have to monitor the development of your children. Please, visit them in school and make sure that they are responding well to the training being offered them,” he counselled.
He said there was the need for a strong partnership between parents and teachers to help ensure that children received the best grooming possible to help them attain their goals.