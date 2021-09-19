Ghanaians not paying taxes because of President Akufo-Addo - UPP

The Acting National Chairman of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr Kenneth Nana Kwame Asamoah, says many Ghanaians are not paying taxes because of President Akufo-addo.
According to him, when President Akufo-Addo was in opposition, he kicked against many tax reforms as well as demonstrating against tax policies and because of that, many Ghanaians do not see the need to pay taxes under his tenure.
Mr Asamoah made the observation when he addressed the media at a press conference in Accra Saturday afternoon, September 18, 2021.
He said President Akufo-Addo led demonstrations against the Value Added Tax (VAT) when it was introduced but since assuming the presidency, he has never cancelled it (VAT).
For him, the recent call by President Akufo-Addo for Ghanaians to honour their tax obligations, particularly professionals such as lawyers, was a good one, but he should not only criticise past governments for their wrongs but also praise them where they deserve it, including the introduction of some taxes such as the VAT.
Speaking on Monday, September 13 at this year’s Ghana Bar Association’s Annual General Conference which was held in the Upper East regional capital, Bolgatanga, President Akufo-Addo encouraged lawyers and other professional bodies to honour their tax obligations to the state.
Mr Asamoah said taxes are key for the development of any nation, urging politicians to use taxes appropriately in order for tax payers to have a reason to honour their tax obligations.
He said many Ghanaians are also discouraged to pay taxes because politicians do not use their taxes for the intended purposes, noting that many roads are bad in the country but road users pay toll all the time.
He was of the view that if damaged roads are constructed, commuters will not renege to pay road tolls, saying “People should get benefit from the taxes they pay,” and that "People should have reason to pay taxes."