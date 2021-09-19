MMDCEs nominees list of 260: 38 women made it

The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Mr Dan Botwe, on Sunday afternoon, September 19, 2021, released the list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) nominees by President Akufo-Addo.
The list contains 260 MMDCEs to head the 260 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the 16 political administrative regions of the country.
Out of the number, 38 are women with the remaining 222 being men.
The Greater Accra region topped the list of regions with the highest number of women MMDCEs. It had eight (8) women MMDCEs. It was followed by the Eastern and Ashanti regions with five (5) and four (4) respectively.
Western North and Ahafo regions did not have any women on their list.
Below is the breakdown
|Region
|Males
|Females
|Total
|Greater Accra
|21
|8
|29
|Ashanti
|39
|4
|43
|Central
|19
|3
|22
|Eastern
|28
|5
|33
|Volta
|17
|1
|18
|Oti
|6
|2
|8
|Western
|12
|2
|14
|Western North
|9
|0
|9
|Bono
|11
|1
|12
|Bono East
|10
|1
|11
|Northern
|15
|1
|16
|North East
|4
|2
|6
|Upper West
|8
|3
|11
|Upper East
|12
|3
|15
|Ahafo
|6
|0
|6
|Savannah
|5
|2
|7