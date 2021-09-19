Dan Botwe releases MMDCEs nominees list

The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Mr Dan Botwe, has released the list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) nominees by President Akufo-Addo.
Mr Botwe released the much-awaited list of MMDCEs nominees on Sunday afternoon, September 19, 2021.
It will be recalled that the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, said in a post on social media that the list of the MMDCEs nominees was ready and that it was to be forwarded to the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Mr Dan Botwe on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Mr Botwe, Mr Arhin noted, will soon release the nominees list.
