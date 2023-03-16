Ghana to strengthen collaboration with Inter-Parliamentary Union — Alban Bagbin

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 16 - 2023 , 08:01

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has reiterated the country’s commitment to collaborate with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to fight intolerance and promote peaceful co-existence in society.

That, he noted, was the only sure way for the world to know true peace and prosperity.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Bagbin gave the assurance in his address at the ongoing 146th IPU Assembly in Manama, Bahrain.

Values

The Speaker touted the values of good democratic governance, which the Ghanaian Parliament was translating for the utmost benefit of its people.

He noted that this was evident in the large gender parity delegation the Ghanaian Parliament sent to the conference to further the course of the theme and humanity.

"The IPU can rely on the Parliament of Ghana to achieve the theme of this assembly.

The Parliament of Ghana will partner with the IPU and all members to fight intolerance and promote peaceful co-existence and inclusive societies," Mr Bagbin stated.

Translate

"The Parliament of Ghana is translating the values and principles of good democratic governance into concrete benefits for the people.

This explains why a large gender parity delegation of four ladies and four men, three of whom are from the government and three from the opposition, led by the Speaker from Ghana, is here to work with the IPU and its members to craft out resolutions that will further the course of the theme and humanity as a whole,” he said.

Mr Bagbin also charged legislators worldwide to encourage tolerance and inclusive development through the laws they promulgate.

"As legislators, it behoves us to encourage tolerance and inclusive development through the laws we make and, particularly, through the tools of our oversight of the executive to ensure that our respective countries are set on the paths of peace, security and sustainability,” he emphasised.