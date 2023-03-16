Muntaka Mubarak: Asawase MP sues 11 NDC Executives GH¢10m for defamation
Asawase MP, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has taken legal action against 11 National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch executives in his constituency for spreading defamatory comments about him.
The remarks were circulated through various media outlets and deemed to be libellous against the MP.
Mubarak is seeking GH¢10 million in damages from the defendants.
A Kumasi High Court has ordered the defendants and any other media organizations that published the defamatory material to retract the comments and issue an unqualified apology in a national newspaper.
The NDC members responsible for the defamatory remarks issued a press statement on March 10, 2023, which led to the lawsuit.