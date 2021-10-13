Support growth of Guan District - Council of State member urges residents

The Oti regional representative on the Council of State, Mr Richard Kings Atikpo, has urged residents of the newly created Guan District to work together and support the growth of the district.
"As you all know, this is a new district. Thus, we will need all hands on deck for the transformation we all want to see.
“This is not only for the citizens in the district or country at large but all the sons and daughters of the district in the diaspora as well. There is success in the collective and we should not lose sight of that,” he added.
Inauguration
Mr Atikpo made the call in an interview with the media after the inauguration of the district on Friday, October 8, 2021.
The district, which comprises Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) towns, had been in the works since the creation of the region and was finally inaugurated last Friday
It had since 2019 been without an administrative district after the Oti Region was carved from the Volta Region.
He expressed his gratitude to the government for the creation of the Guan District and expressed his happiness over the inauguration of the district, saying it would pave the way for the development of the area.
Mr Atikpo, who is a native of Akpafu, commended the President, Parliament, the Electoral Commission, traditional leaders, among other stakeholders, for their role in the creation of the new district.
Resources
He expressed the hope that as a new district, Guan would be given the needed support and a fair share of the national cake to transform the area.
“This is a virgin district and as is done in other jurisdictions, we are confident that resources, both human and capital, would be deployed to the area. My people desperately need development and government’s efforts would be very much appreciated in that regard.”