Don’t lord it over people - Minister urges MDCEs

The Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, has advised municipal and district chief executives to see themselves as servants and not ‘lord' it over the people they are to serve.
Speaking at the swearing-in of nine municipal and district chief executives in the region in Techiman last Friday, he urged the new appointees to discharge their duties diligently.
Those sworn into office were Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw, Kintampo North; Opoku Nyame, Kintampo South; Everson Addo Donkor, Techiman North; Benjamin Yaw Gyarko,Techiman Municipal; Peter Osei-Fosu, Nkoranza North; Edward Owusu, Atebubu-Amantin; David Manu, Pru West; John Nyarba, Sene West, and Jerome Kofi Gyimah, Sene East.
The fate of two nominees remain in limbo, awaiting further announcement by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo because the Pru East and Nkoranza South assemblies failed to endorse their nominations.
Advice
Mr Adu-Gyan reminded the appointees that other equally qualified persons were on the touch-lines ready to take their positions if they failed.
He also advised them not to dabble in issues relating to chieftaincy, religion and tribalism.
For his part, a Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Mr Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman South, asked the MDCEs to work hard to ensure that the development agenda of the government was carried out.
The President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs and the Omanhene of the Yeji Traditional Area, Pemampim Yaw Kagbrese asked the new MDCEs to see chiefs in their respective areas as partners in development and accord them the needed respect.
Present at the function were Oseadeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, the Omanhene of the Techiman Traditional Area and Member of the Council of State and some heads of departments.