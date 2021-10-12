NPP targets 170 seats in 2024 — John Boadu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is targeting 170 of the 275 parliamentary seats in the December 2024 general election, Mr. John Boadu, the General Secretary of the party, has said.
“There are many constituencies, and with proper management of primaries and concentration on government activities, I can assure you we will capture not less than 170 seats in the 2024 general election,” he stated.
Conference
Mr. Boadu said this during the Bono Regional Annual Delegates Conference and sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of work on the regional party office complex in Sunyani last Friday.
The annual regional delegates conference is part of the provisions of the party's constitution to deliberate on activities organised in the year, consider and approve statement of accounts and deliberate on the state of the party.
Internal election
Mr. Boadu called for peaceful organisation of internal elections and reminded members of the party that internal elections were family affairs and should be conducted in a peaceful manner.
He commended the party in the region for working hard to garner more votes for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2020 general election.
He was, however, unhappy with the results of the parliamentary elections in the region as the party lost five seats to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Mr. Boadu said the party had put in place measures to equip party communicators with resources and logistics to promote and project the government policies and programmes and respond to issues from their opponents.
Critical policies
The Bono Regional Chairman of NPP, Mr. Kwame Baffoe, said breaking the eight-year cycle should not be just by words but rather implementation of critical polices and decisions at the party level to attract votes.
He said the party lost some of the parliamentary seats in the region and some part of the country as a result of the low price for cashew nuts, implementation of the COVID-19 relief fund and conflicts during the party's primaries.
He mentioned Jaman South, Jaman North, Tain, Wenchi, Dormaa West, Dormaa Central, Dormaa West, Banda and Berekum West as some of the constituencies that were heavily affected as a result of the low cashew price.
For her part, the Bono Regional Minister, Ms. Justina Owusu Banahene, said the massive development and transformation of the country’s economy had demonstrated that NPP was a good choice for the country and urged members of the party to work towards winning the 2024 general election.