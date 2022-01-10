Madina MP rewards teachers

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, has marked his one year in office by rewarding teachers in the constituency.
Fourteen teachers were presented with deep freezers and refrigerators, with the best teacher, Mr Clement Oscar Gaisie of the Madina 1 Junior High School (JHS), going home with a brand-new Toyota Vitz saloon car.
Headteachers and education administrators from the constituency were also rewarded at the event dubbed “the Service above Self Best Teacher Awards” held on Constitution Day last Friday.
The event was organised by the MP in collaboration with the Sampson Amoateng Foundation, and attracted notable personalities such as the running mate of the NDC in the 2020 elections, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Campaign Manager of the NDC in the 2020 elections and a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi.
Education
Mr Sosu said education was one of his priorities when he was elected as MP, so he had decided to put teachers at the centre of his educational agenda.
Teachers, he said, performed an essential role in national development and teaching was pivotal in human existence and transformation.
He said to achieve the sustainable development goal on quality education, teachers must be recognised, celebrated and well resourced.
According to the MP, he had established the EduScheme Project to help increase access to quality education in the constituency.
The scheme, he explained, had led to scholarships for 15 students and the establishment of library projects for basic schools in the constituency, as well as the institution of the teachers awards scheme.
“The successes of the EduScheme project have been replicated by other projects such as the Madina Job Centre (MJC), which has connected 3,000 persons to jobs, and undertaken several job initiatives such as Youth in Fashion Design, Youth in Hairdressing, Youth in IT and Youth in Auto Mechanics,” he said.
Other initiatives
Mr Sosu said he was not only interested in the educational needs of his constituents, but their healthcare needs as well, and in view of that he had established a health fund which had so far distributed over GH¢10,000 to cater for the health needs of the vulnerable in the constituency.
He explained that he would continue to fight for the interests of his constituents irrespective of their social, political or religious inclinations.
Great work
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who was the special guest of honour, lauded Mr Sosu for the exemplary service he was providing for the people of Madina.
She said teachers must be celebrated always because they did more than teaching, adding that “teachers mentor children. Many people would not have reached where they are without teachers.”
For his part, Prof. Joshua Alabi said people must do away with the assertion that teachers received their reward in heaven and see that as stakeholders in national development, teachers deserved their reward right here on earth.
