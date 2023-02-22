Joe Ghartey launches campaign for presidential bid

Former Attorney - General and Minister of Justice and a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential hopeful, Joe Ghartey, has said with careful and deliberate interventions in the education sector of the country, Ghana could earn more than $2 billion annually.

That, he said, coupled with other sectors of the economy could turn the fortunes of the economy around within the short to medium term.

He used the United Kingdom to buttress his point where that country earned approximately £28.8 billion a year from international students, saying if Ghana could attract just 10 percent of that it would earn the country almost the same amount it was seeking to borrow from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) annually.

Mr Ghartey, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan in the Western Region and a former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament stated this at the launch of his “Hope and Unity” tour in Sekondi – Takoradi, the Western Regional capital.

Education

He emphasised that wherever educational institutions where situated, the environs experienced increased economic activity.

He stated further that the foundation had already been laid in the education sector and therefore a careful and deliberate intervention in that sector could help turn around the fortunes of the economy.

Mr Ghartey noted that when he was in the university in the 1980's, there were hardly any international students and only three universities.

“Today, Ghana has over 60 universities which has considerable numbers of international students,” he said.

Vision

“A Joe Ghartey government will take the steps that will make the country’s universities internationally competitive to attract more international students,” he stated.

These steps, he said, would include increased regulation, targeted scholarships for lecturers and some financial interventions.

Meanwhile, Joe Ghartey has taken his nationwide campaign tour of Hope and Unity to the Western North Region.