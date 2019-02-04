Agortime-Ziope MP supports 20 needy students with bicycles

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Agortime-Ziope Constituency, Mr Charles Agbeve, has in partnership with the Wheels to Africa, a Canada-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) and Adanu, a Ho-based NGO, presented bicycles to twenty needy students of the Adzonkor Junior High School (JHS) who trek between two to five kilometres daily to school.
That gesture would help reduce the travelling time to and from school to improve learning, access and quality education.
Speaking at a programme at Adzonkor in the Agortime-Ziope District in the Volta Region to hand over the 20 bicycles to the beneficiaries, the MP for the area, called on parents to show interest in the education of their children because their future depended on the kind of education offered them.
Tool of empowerment
According to him, education is an empowerment tool and thus called on parents to enrol their children in school.
Mr Agbeve said education empowered an individual to attain a higher height and so advised parents to send their children, especially the girl-child to school to help bridge the poverty gap.
He said according to the 2010 Population and Housing Census, 25 per cent of schoolchildren trekked between two to five kilometres daily to school stressing that it was the reason why he and his development partners decided to provide those children with bicycles to enable them to access quality education.
He also urged teachers to eschew absenteeism, laziness and other deviant behaviours to help improve the standard of education in the district.
Proper maintenance
The Beneficiary and Project Co-ordinator of Adanu, Mr Jerry John Kotoka, appealed to the beneficiaries to handle the bicycles with utmost care and maintain them to prolong their lifespan.
Mr Kotoka said it was immoral and unacceptable to handle those properties with scorn.
He also entreated parents to send their children to school; adding that giving them quality education was the greatest investment they could make in life.
The Headmaster of Adzonkor JHS, Mr Paul Addo, thanked the benefactors for the gesture and appealed to the beneficiaries to use the bicycles for its intended purpose.
He also advised them to study hard for them to become responsible adults in the future.