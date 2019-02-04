Akufo-Addo apologises to PWDs over "deaf" "blind" comment

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has apologise to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) for his comment which sought to slight visually and hearing impaired persons.
The President, on a campaign platform ahead of the Ayawaso West Constituency by-election said among other things that, “we came to fix Ghana, and in these two years, it is only those who are blind or deaf who are not aware that indeed we have done something.”
The comment which was, however, condemned by the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations.
In an apology on Facebook, President Akufo-Addo described the comment as a “political metaphor”, saying it was not intended to slight PWDs.
“Vis-à-vis the comments I made at the final rally prior to the holding of the by-election at Ayawaso West Wuogon, I am glad the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations recognizes it was a “political metaphor”. I did not intend any slight on Persons with Disabilities, nor would I ever, and I hope they know that…I apologise for any unintended slight from the “political metaphor”.
