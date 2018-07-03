Freddie Blay gets support from B/A

The Brong Ahafo regional executive members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have thrown its weight behind the acting Chairman of the NPP, Mr Freddie Blay, tipping him to win the national chairmanship slot of the party.
According to them, Mr Blay was a party stalwart who had demonstrably proven his love, commitment and dedication to the cause of the NPP.
“He is a leader and a unifier. He stepped up to take the mantle of leadership for our party at a time when there was chaos and confusion,” the group said.
A press release by the group signed and issued by its Regional Secretary, Mr Kofi Boateng, and other supporting members at the weekend said, “we wish to announce officially that after receiving, listening and questioning Mr Blay, we are convinced that he is the best man to steer the affairs of the party, and we wish to endorse his candidature and declare our total and unflinching support for him in the upcoming annual delegates’ conference.”
Restoring peace and sanity
The collaborated efforts of Mr Blay, the group said, helped restore peace and sanity, which were two vital factors that eventually enabled the party to organise itself and prepare for the historic 2016 elections, which it won by a landslide.
It was the stance of the group that in politics, no one changed a winning team and by this, they were referring to Mr Blay’s role in the 2016 elections among other impressive achievements.
“We admire his sheer endurance, toughness, perseverance and ability to get over the top of issues. This is the track record of Mr Blay and we are convinced that he has a lot more positives to offer to the political fortunes of our dear NPP in subsequent years,” it maintained.
Building on solid foundation
The NPP, the group said, was a political tradition that had always believed that the strong political structures of today ought to be built on the solid foundations that were laid yesterday.
It noted that the NPP was fervently preparing itself to hold its annual delegates’ conference in Koforidua and that a critical component of that event would be the election of hard-working, resourceful, dedicated and visionary officers to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.
It said a lot of capable and suitably qualified party members had offered themselves to be voted for to serve in various capacities.
The political resonance
Those men and women, the group added, had since paid visits to regions and constituencies across the length and breadth of the country seeking the support of delegates.
“We, the elected executive members of the NPP in the Brong Ahafo Region, wish to announce that we are unanimously declaring our support for our acting National Chairman, Mr Freddie Blay,” it re-echoed.
According to the group, Mr Blay’s campaign message of re-energising the entire NPP, running an efficient and well-resourced party machinery from the national down to our polling stations, ensuring that party structures and organs were effectively managed, resonated well with them.