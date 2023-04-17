EC sets May 23 for Kumawu By-Election

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Apr - 17 - 2023 , 12:47

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set May 23, 2023, as the date to conduct the Kumawu By-Election in the Ashanti Region.

The by-election follows the death of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Philip Basoah.

Mr Basoah died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission for a serious ailment.

He was 54 years.

By -Election

The EC in a statement on Monday, April 17, 2023, endorsed by its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, asked interested parties who wish to contest the seat to download their nomination forms from the EC's website from 14th April, 2023 to 5th May, 2023.

The statement added that the nominations will be received at the Sekyere Kumawu District Office of the Commission from 2nd May, 2023 to 5th May, 2023 between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on each day.

"In accordance with Article 112 (5) of the Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Commission will hold a By-Election in the Constituency on Tuesday, the 23rd of May, 2023," the statement said.

Kumawu Constituency

This is the second time a sitting NPP MP has died in the Kumawu constituency and a by-election is going to be organised under the 4th Republican Constitution of Ghana.

The first one was Reo Addai Basoah in July 2002.

Reo Addai Basoah was an NPP MP for Kumawu from 1997 to 2001. He was re-elected in 2000 for a second term from 2001 to 2005 but died in July 2002.

Yaw Baah succeeded him for the NPP, won the by-election in 2002, and was re-elected in 2004 and 2008 until 2012 when Philip Basoah took over.

Philip Basoah was in his third term having won 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Before becoming MP, Philip Basoah was the District Chief Executive for Kumawu [Sekyere East District] from 2005 to January 2009.

Philip Basoah was born on November 18, 1969. He hails from Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

Attached below is a copy of the EC's statement