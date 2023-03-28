MP for Kumawu Philip Basoah is dead

Mar - 28 - 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) member of Parliament for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Philip Basoah has died at age 54.

Mr Basoah died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he has been on admission for a serious ailment.

His death was confirmed by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Profile

Philip was born on November 18, 1969. He hails from Kumawu in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

Education

He had a master's degree from the Paris graduate school of management in 2012 and also had a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Cape Coast, Ghana in 2000.

He also had his GCE A level in 1994 and his GCE O level in 1991 and his MLSC in 1986.

Career

He was the project coordinator for Ghana Education Service in the Ashanti Region. He was also the District Chief Executive at the Ministry of Local Government for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009. He was a tutor at the Agogo Senior High School.

Political career

He is a member of NPP and currently the MP for the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti region. In the 2016 Ghana general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 21,794 votes making 78.2% of the total votes cast whilst the NDC parliamentary aspirant Emmanuel William Amoako had 5,899 votes making 21.2% of the total votes cast whiles the CPP parliament aspirant Opoku Kyei Clifford had 188 votes making 0.7% of the total votes cast.[6] In the 2020 Ghana general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 14,960 votes making 51.1% of the total votes cast whilst the NDC parliamentary aspirant Bernard Opoku Marfo had 2,439 votes making 8.3% of the total votes cast whiles the Independent parliament aspirant Duah Kwaku had 11,698 votes making 40% of the total votes cast and the GUM parliament aspirant Nana Amoako had 174 votes making 0.6% of the total votes cast.

Committees

He is the Chairperson for the Employment, Social Welfare, and State Enterprises Committee and also a member of the Lands and Forestry Committee and also a member of the Selection Committee.