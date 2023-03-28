Race for NDC presidential candidate: Mahama vetted, confident of victory

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 28 - 2023 , 07:20

Presidential candidate hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, went through vetting yesterday expressing confidence in clinching the ticket to lead the party in the 2024 election.

Addressing party faithful who gathered at the party’s headquarters at Adabraka in Accra, he expressed the hope that after he emerged victorious in the presidential primary, all the contestants would come together to secure victory for the NDC.

Explaining what happened at the vetting, the former President said he answered questions on a number of issues, including how to strengthen the party, the Ghanaian economy and governance.

He said the 12-member vetting committee was chaired by a former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho.

The former President was accompanied to the NDC headquarters by some constituency executives and supporters of the party.

Mr Mahama officially filed his nomination for the flagbearer position on March 21, this year.

He would be battling it out with a former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor; a former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, and a businessman Ernest Kobea.

Restoring economy

Former President Mahama gave the assurance that the next NDC administration would work to restore the economy to the path of progress.

He admonished delegates to vote massively for him on May 13, 2023, to enable him lead the party into the presidential election.

Mr Mahama prayed and wished all aspiring parliamentary candidates of the NDC well, emphasising that the party needed all candidates to guarantee the party, the majority of seats in the next Parliament.

Per the timetable of the party, the vetting process for both presidential and parliamentary aspirants began yesterday, March 27 and ends on March 29.

There would also be a window for appeals on the outcome of the vetting process between March 30 to April 6 before the election on May 13.

The two elections would be held on the same day on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in all the voting centres in all the 276 constituencies including Santrokofi-Apkafu-Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) in the Oti Region.The NDC headquarters would also constitute a voting centre.